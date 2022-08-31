Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,444 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,354,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,399,000 after buying an additional 400,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of analysts have commented on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

