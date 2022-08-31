Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 595.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 122.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

