Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.