Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.