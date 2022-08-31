Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 147,044 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco de Chile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

