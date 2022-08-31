Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2,866.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $64,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $3,703,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $11,102,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 502,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock worth $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

