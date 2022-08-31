Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $58,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

