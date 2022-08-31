Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $68,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW stock opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

