Bank of Montreal Can Has $59.92 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $59,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

NYSE EMR opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

