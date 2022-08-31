Bank of Montreal Can Has $60.31 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $60,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

BIPC stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

