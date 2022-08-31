Bank of Montreal Can Has $77.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $77,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

