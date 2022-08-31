Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $73,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 359,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

