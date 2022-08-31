Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $59,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after buying an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.