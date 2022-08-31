Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MetLife were worth $64,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 448,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.9% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 176.4% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

