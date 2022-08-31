Bank of Montreal Can Sells 58,274 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $66,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

