Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

