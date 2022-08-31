Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

