Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
