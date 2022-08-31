Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,661 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $90,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $11,202,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

CASY stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.67.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

