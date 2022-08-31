Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $92.79 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of United Airlines worth $92,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,942,000 after acquiring an additional 147,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

