Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of PDC Energy worth $95,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 106,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

