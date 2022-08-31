Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $93,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

