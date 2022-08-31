Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,235 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Lithia Motors worth $95,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $270.08 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.20 and a 12 month high of $366.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $294.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

