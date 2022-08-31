Bankless DAO Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $11,612.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About Bankless DAO
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
About Bankless DAO
