BankSocial Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,791.00 (BSL)

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One BankSocial coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BankSocial has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

About BankSocial

BankSocial is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

