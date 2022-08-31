Barclays Begins Coverage on Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

