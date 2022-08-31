Barclays Begins Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,675,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,800 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

