Barclays Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $75.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

