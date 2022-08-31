Barclays Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $35.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MNRL opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.89. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $5,363,137.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,960 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.