Barclays Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 156,442 shares of company stock worth $5,298,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,766,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

