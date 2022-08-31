Barclays Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $43.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s current price.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

