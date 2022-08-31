BarnBridge Achieves Market Cap of $58.63 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00030192 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 15% against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,618,210 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

