Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $482,696.80 and $15,254.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

