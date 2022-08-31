Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 167.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

