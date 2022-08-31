Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $75,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $464,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

