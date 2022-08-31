Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMW opened at €73.81 ($75.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

