BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BAFN stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

