Beam Market Capitalization Tops $19.97 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $19.97 million and $1.36 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,814,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

