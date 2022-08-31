Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of BCM stock opened at C$0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of C$97.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.96.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

