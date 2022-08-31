BeatzCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $102,724.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000491 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00072657 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

