Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €58.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ETR BC8 opened at €38.77 ($39.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.86 and its 200 day moving average is €43.11.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

