Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 29,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 40.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $968.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

