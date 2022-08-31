BENQI (QI) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. BENQI has a market cap of $34.54 million and $2.60 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00432043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00823062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015307 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,073,089,269 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

