BiblePay (BBP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $823.00

BiblePay (BBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $413,108.63 and $823.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 65.2% against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BiblePay
BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “
Buying and Selling BiblePay
