BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Tops $15.16 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $23.87 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

