BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $23.87 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

