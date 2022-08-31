BiFi (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $155,528.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $155,528.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00097704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00266840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00027233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002603 BTC.

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

