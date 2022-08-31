BiLira Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.00 Million (TRYB)

BiLira (TRYB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One BiLira coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. BiLira has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $450,535.00 worth of BiLira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiLira has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BiLira alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

BiLira Coin Profile

TRYB is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2019. BiLira’s total supply is 239,108,455 coins. BiLira’s official Twitter account is @BiLira_Official.

Buying and Selling BiLira

According to CryptoCompare, “The BiLira token is a full-reserve stable cryptocurrency that is built on the blockchain network, issued and managed by the BiLira organization, backed by the Turkish Lira and collateralized 1: 1, secure and compatible with ERC-20 token standards. The BiLira organization is a joint stock company incorporated under the Turkish law with a vision to enhance the access of Turkish citizens to the decentralized and peer-to-peer (P2P) global financial network through the use of its price stable cryptographic token. The BiLira tokens can be created (minted) at the time of deposit, issued upon identity verification, redeemed (burned) for fiat money and transferred on the network using the BiLira platform. BiLira is responsible for establishing stablecoin gateways, created and maintained by licensed and compliant network members, in order to offer fiat connectivity to certain exchanges. The governance and smart contracts will also be provided by the BiLira organization to enable issuing network members to mint BiLira for customers who may then use them to invest in crypto assets or manage risk exposure on supporting crypto exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiLira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiLira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiLira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiLira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiLira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.