Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Blake Thomas Murray Sells 95,826 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bill.com Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

