Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $345.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.