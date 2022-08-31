Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BITGF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.
About Biotage AB (publ)
