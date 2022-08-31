Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BITGF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Biotage AB has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

